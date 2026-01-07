11 Palestinians injured as Israeli forces raid Birzeit University in occupied West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Eleven Palestinians were wounded Tuesday when Israeli forces raided Birzeit University north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to medical and local sources.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that 11 people arrived at the Istishari Arab Hospital in Ramallah following an Israeli assault on the university. It said three were injured by live fire, three by shrapnel and five treated for tear gas inhalation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said three students were shot in the legs and hospitalized for treatment.

Local sources said Israeli forces raided the Birzeit University campus, broke into facilities after smashing doors and using live fire, sound grenades and tear gas inside the grounds, triggering panic among students and staff.

The raid followed a student event held in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and coincided with preparations to screen a film titled “Hind Rajab,” which documents the killing of a five-year-old child during the Gaza war, the sources told Anadolu.

Israeli forces entered the campus shortly before the scheduled screening, which had been planned as part of student-led activities, the sources added.

Organizers said the internationally circulated film was intended to highlight Israeli violations against civilians, particularly children, but the raid prevented the event from taking place as planned.

Israeli forces have previously raided the university, detained students and confiscated property.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

