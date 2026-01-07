At least three killed in separate shootings in occupied Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least three people were killed on Wednesday morning in the city of Shefa-Amr and a medical student from the village of Ar’arat an-Naqab in separate incidents inside the 1948 territories.

In Shefa-Amr , three individuals, aged between 35 and 50, were killed in a shooting that took place in the Osman neighborhood.

In Ar’ara al-Naqab, a medical student was shot dead during a brief visit to his family, while returning from his studies in Georgia.

Violence and killings in the Arab community continue at an accelerating pace. Since the start of this year, 11 murders have been recorded in less than a week, highlighting a troubling escalation.

Last year, 2025, saw an unprecedented surge in killings, with 252 Arabs reported dead. The year also marked a record high for female victims, with 23 women murdered, and 12 minors under the age of 18 killed. Additional casualties occurred due to stray gunfire, fatal accidents, or interventions by Israeli police, underscoring the pervasive nature of violence in the community.

