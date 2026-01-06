Three months after recognition, Palestinian embassy in London opened

AhlulBayt News Agency: The State of Palestine officially opened its embassy in the United Kingdom on Monday, marking what Ambassador Husam Zomlot described as a “historic moment” for diplomatic relations.

The opening comes three months after the UK formally recognized Palestinian statehood.

Zomlot, previously the head of the Palestinian mission, stated that the embassy now operates with full diplomatic powers and privileges.

During the ceremony in Hammersmith, West London, Zomlot emphasized that this step is a vital phase in the Palestinian people’s journey toward self-determination.

Alistair Harrison, representing King Charles III, attended the unveiling, noting that the move signals a “major shift” in bilateral relations.

The United Kingdom officially recognized the State of Palestine in September 2024, following shifts in regional foreign policy and ongoing international calls for a sovereign Palestinian state.

