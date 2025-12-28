Netanyahu 'Wanted' posters plastered across London

AhlulBayt News Agency: Activists have plastered “Wanted” posters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu across London’s buses, streets and busy landmarks in a protest highlighting his role in war crimes and genocide linked to the Gaza conflict.

The campaign, staged by pro-Palestine campaigners, depicts images of Netanyahu alongside text referencing an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued in November 2024, accusing him of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza since October 2023.

The Israeli army killed over 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza over a two-year period. Although a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, Israel has not stopped its attacks.

Living conditions have also not significantly improved, as requirements such as agreed quantities of food, aid, medical supplies, and mobile housing into the enclave have not been met.

......................

End/ 257