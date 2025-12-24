Swedish climate activist arrested during Pro-Palestinian protest in London

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UK-based group Defend Our Juries said on Tuesday that British police arrested Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a pro-Palestinian protest in the British capital.

The group stated that Thunberg was arrested “under terrorism legislation” while taking part in a demonstration organized by the “Prisoners for Palestine” movement outside the headquarters of Aspen Insurance.

British police have not yet issued an official statement or confirmed the arrest, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

