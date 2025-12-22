Continued Rise in Religious and Racial Hate Crimes on London’s Transport Network

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): British police authorities have stated that more than two years after the start of the Israeli regime’s assault on Gaza, the repercussions of the conflict are still being felt across London’s public transport network, with hate crime levels yet to return to their pre-2023 state.

According to data presented at a London City Council meeting, hate crimes across Transport for London services rose sharply in late 2023, particularly in the form of Islamophobic incidents. Although a limited decline was recorded in subsequent months, figures have remained higher than those seen before the outbreak of the Gaza war.

Chris Casey, deputy chief constable of the British Transport Police, said that international conflicts have a direct impact on the atmosphere across London’s transport network.

Official figures show that between January and August 2024, hate crimes on London’s public transport system increased by 27.8 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, rising from 1,551 cases to 1,982. By June 2025, the figure had fallen by around 8.3 percent, but it remained above the level recorded prior to October 2023.

Mandy McGregor, Transport for London’s head of community safety, said that while an approximate eight percent decline in such crimes has been recorded since the peak of tensions linked to the Gaza war, current levels remain a cause for concern.

During this period, London has witnessed hundreds of demonstrations by supporters of Palestine and the Israeli regime, some of which have taken place at major railway stations such as King’s Cross and Liverpool Street. The British Transport Police said that while the right to lawful protest must be upheld, the continued safe and normal operation of stations also has to be ensured.

**************

End/ 345E