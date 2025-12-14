Islamic Foreign Ministers Stress UN Presence in Gaza, Condemn Israeli Attack on UNRWA Facility

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In the statement released on Friday, the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Türkiye emphasized the essential and irreplaceable role of UNRWA in safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of millions of Palestinian refugees.

The statement said that for decades, UNRWA has carried out a unique mandate under United Nations General Assembly Resolution 302 of 1949, providing education, healthcare, emergency relief, and humanitarian assistance through its extensive network of schools, medical centers, and social services across its five fields of operation.

Referring to the recent three-year renewal of UNRWA’s mandate by the UN General Assembly, the ministers described the move as evidence of the international community’s continued confidence in the agency and the necessity of sustaining its work.

In another part of the statement, the foreign ministers strongly condemned the attack by Israeli occupying forces on UNRWA’s headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and the inviolability of United Nations facilities. They said the attack represented an unacceptable escalation and stood in direct contradiction to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice issued on 22 October 2025, which affirmed Israel’s obligation to facilitate UNRWA’s operations.

Highlighting the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the ministers also stressed UNRWA’s central role in distributing food, relief supplies, and other basic necessities through its network of distribution centers, noting that these efforts are carried out in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

In conclusion, the signatories called for guaranteed, sustainable, and adequate funding for UNRWA and for the creation of the necessary political and operational conditions to ensure the continuation of its activities. They stressed that supporting the agency is essential for preserving regional stability, protecting human dignity, and safeguarding the rights of Palestinian refugees until a just and lasting solution is achieved.

