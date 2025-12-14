Gaza death toll reaches 70,654 since Oct. 7

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that 70,654 Palestinian people have been killed by the Israeli regime since the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel on October 07, 2023.

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of Palestinian people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war in the Strip at 171,095.

The ministry announced that the bodies of three martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past 48 hours.

In addition, 16 Palestinian people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 386 people have been martyred and 1,018 others have been injured.

Also, the bodies of 628 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble during this period, the ministry added.

.....................

End/ 257