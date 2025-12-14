19th ‘Ship of Goodness’ Departs Turkey with Aid for Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 19th "Ship of Goodness" from Turkey set sail from Mersin Port in southern Turkey towards the Egyptian port of Al-Arish, carrying humanitarian aid prepared by the Turkish Red Crescent with the contribution of the Republic of Kosovo, for the Palestinians in Gaza.

Humanitarian activities to Gaza continue at an accelerated pace under the leadership of Turkey, following the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip on October 10, 2025, ending the genocide committed by Israel over the past two years.

Reports indicate that the ship, which set sail from Mersin on Saturday, was prepared by the Turkish Red Crescent with the support of Kosovo. It carries approximately 1,300 tons of food, cleaning products, and essential household supplies.

The ship left Mersin Port amid a farewell ceremony attended by Turkish officials and Kosovo’s Ambassador to Ankara, Agon Frenizi.

The ship is expected to arrive at Al-Arish Port in Egypt, where the aid will be unloaded and later transferred to Gaza.

During the farewell, Turkish Red Crescent Board Member Kamal Kara Deniz said that they gathered today to bid farewell to the ship that would transport the compassion, prayers, and humanitarian responsibility of the Turkish people to Gaza.

Kara Deniz explained that the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza for more than two years has left a deep mark on the conscience of humanity worldwide.

He pointed out that the Turkish Red Crescent listens daily to what is happening in Gaza.

On his part, Kosovo’s Ambassador Frenizi stated that this aid represents a genuine effort of solidarity with the Palestinian civilians in Gaza who are struggling to survive amid uncertainty and loss.

He explained that Kosovo contributed 500,000 euros to the relief mission in cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent.

Frenizi noted that humanitarian aid is not limited to figures, lists, or shipping schedules, but these efforts reflect a shared belief that human dignity is not tied to circumstances.

Kosovo’s Ambassador emphasized that "the ship that left Mersin today not only carries the materials we sent but also carries shared feelings of compassion, a will for solidarity, and our belief in a more hopeful future."

He expressed hope that the aid will reach those in need in Gaza as quickly as possible and alleviate, even slightly, the difficulties they face.

Since October 8, 2023, the genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza has resulted in over 70,000 Palestinian deaths and more than 171,000 injuries, most of them children and women, with massive destruction. The cost of reconstruction is estimated by the United Nations to be around $70 billion.

