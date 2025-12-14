Stockholm protest condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza despite ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, in the "Odenplan" square in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, a protest demonstration took place against the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Hundreds of people gathered at the invitation of several civil society organizations to protest against the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. The demonstrators carried signs with phrases such as: "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Hospitals and schools are being bombed," and "Stop the genocide in Gaza."

The protesters called for an end to the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and for Sweden to stop selling arms to Israel.

Swedish activist Joachim Orthen stated that such demonstrations are organized every Saturday in Stockholm to draw attention to the difficult situation in Gaza and the West Bank. He stressed that "the war is not over yet," despite the ceasefire agreement, emphasizing that "civilians are still being killed."

On October 10, a ceasefire agreement came into effect in Gaza after two years of the genocide war waged by Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 70,000 Palestinians and the injury of over 171,000 others, most of whom were women and children. The war also caused massive destruction, affecting 90% of the civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating the cost of reconstruction to be about $70 billion.

....................

End/ 257