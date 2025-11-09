Stockholm protest condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza, Lebanon, demands Swedish arms ban

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Swedish capital, Stockholm, witnessed a protest on Saturday against the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which demonstrators described as repeated violations of the ceasefire. They also condemned continued Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.

Hundreds gathered in Odenplan Square in response to a call by civil society organizations.

Protesters held signs reading: “Children in Gaza are being killed”, “Schools and hospitals are being bombed”, and “Stop the food shortages”.

They called for an end to what they described as the occupation’s genocide in Gaza and demanded a halt to airstrikes on Lebanon.

Protesters also demanded that Sweden stop exporting weapons to” Israel.”

