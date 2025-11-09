Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza and Khan Yunis in Ceasefire Breach

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes early Saturday morning on Gaza City and Khan Yunis, marking new violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Local media reported that the eastern areas of both cities were bombed, while artillery fire targeted eastern Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

At the same time, Israeli forces continued demolition and detonation operations, destroying homes and buildings in eastern Gaza City.

The previous night, the Israeli army detonated additional homes in southern Gaza.

According to a reporter from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), loud explosions were heard in eastern Khan Yunis and Rafah as Israeli forces detonated multiple residential buildings in areas under their control. Thick plumes of smoke and dust were seen rising over the affected zones.

