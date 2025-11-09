Israeli Shelling Kills Palestinian Man in Central Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian man was martyred on Saturday after Israeli occupation forces fired artillery shells east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, marking another violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Local sources identified the victim as Ahmad Nimer Nassar, who was killed near Al-Tal al-Akhdar, east of the camp, as a result of Israeli shelling.

Earlier the same day, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on Gaza City and Khan Yunis, signaling a renewed wave of violations despite the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 10.

Local reports stated that eastern areas of both cities were bombed, while artillery fire targeted locations east of Khan Yunis. The attacks caused significant destruction but no reported injuries.

Since the ceasefire began, Israeli occupation forces have committed dozens of violations, resulting in 242 martyrs and hundreds of injuries, according to Palestinian monitoring groups.

The Israeli war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has killed approximately 69,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 170,000, the majority of whom are women and children, according to official Palestinian statistics.

