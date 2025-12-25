American Report: Saudi Arabia faces difficult calculations in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: A report by the American website Dow Jones revealed Tuesday a major disruption in Saudi Arabia’s Yemen strategy following the rapid advance of UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces in Hadramout and Mahra governorates.

This development has placed Riyadh before “complex calculations” that threaten its traditional role as a dominant regional player.

The withdrawal of Saudi-backed “Dera Al-Watan” forces, combined with the STC’s progress, has left Riyadh’s allies feeling abandoned and reduced the Kingdom’s field position to its weakest level.

Riyadh views Hadramout as a crucial “buffer zone” for its national security. The report suggested that Saudi Arabia is unlikely to accept STC control of the area, which may push it to covertly support local factions or intervene militarily, escalating tensions with the UAE.

Saudi Arabia gave the STC a deadline until December 31 to withdraw from Hadramout and Mahra. However, talks have stalled due to the STC’s clear military superiority and the inability of Saudi-backed forces to alter the balance despite heavy spending.

The report noted that the STC suffers from internal divisions and conflicting loyalties among its leadership. Riyadh may exploit these weaknesses to destabilize the council or trigger internal disputes in the oil and gas-rich regions.

It concluded that mounting pressures could drive Riyadh toward a “detente” with the Ansarallah movement (Houthis), potentially viewing them as a counterweight to UAE and STC ambitions in southern Yemen.

Saudi Arabia now faces difficult choices: either escalate its direct military involvement to restore prestige or accept the erosion of its influence in favor of other powers, possibly reshaping alliances to include former adversaries.



