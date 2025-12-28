Ansarallah official warns of Riyadh-Abu Dhabi conspiracy in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed al-Fareh, a member of the Ansarallah Political Bureau, described what he called a “regional conspiracy” led by Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in Hadramout province, claiming these developments are part of a systematic plan to dismantle Yemen and turn its south into a zone of foreign influence.

Al-Fareh portrayed the “Southern Transitional Council” (STC) as a tool manipulated by the UAE to serve external interests, warning that such actions open the door to threats against Yemeni and Arab national security.

He asserted that Saudi involvement in Hadramout and Mahra provinces stems from a desire for dominance, treating these areas as annexed lands rather than integral parts of a sovereign Yemeni state.

Al-Fareh reiterated Sanaa’s firm rejection of any external guardianship imposed by Riyadh or Abu Dhabi, stressing that Yemen’s wealth and resources make it self-sufficient and independent of foreign aid or “mercenarism.”

He concluded by emphasizing that any political or military initiative not based on full Yemeni sovereignty is considered a “hostile project,” affirming that Yemen will not be a “prize” to be divided among regional powers.

