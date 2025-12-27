Ansarullah leader warns of “severe new war” targeting Yemenis’ faith, identity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has warned on Friday of a “severe new war” targeting Yemenis’ faith and identity, calling on Yemenis to defend themselves by reinforcing their religious identity.

Speaking on the occasion of the first Friday of Rajab, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi stated that “our people celebrate the Friday of Rajab in appreciation of the blessing of guidance to Islam, which is the greatest of blessings.”

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi described Rajab Friday not merely as a time for personal piety, but as an “inspiring milestone” that fortifies the Yemeni people against systematic campaigns targeting their “faith identity and Islamic affiliation.”

He posited Yemen’s historical conversion to Islam as the nation’s definitive and most sacred transformation, establishing a foundational link between Yemeni nationalism and Islamic orthodoxy. This fusion of faith and national identity was presented as the bedrock upon which all resistance is built.

Sayyed Abdul Malik emphasized the importance of a defensive struggle to preserve Islamic identity against a hegemonic and corrupting Western-Zionist alliance and its regional collaborators.

He stressed that the struggle at the intellectual, cultural, and identity levels represents one of the most critical fronts in confronting external enemies. Preserving religious identity, he said, is a fundamental pillar for resilience in the face of challenges.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warned of a new type of war targeting Yemenis’ religious identity, describing it as a “soft, satanic, corrupting, and misleading” campaign aimed at undermining Islamic societies from within.

The objectives of this war, according to the leader, are the widespread propagation of moral decay ( munkarat ), the systematic destruction of religious and ethical values, and—most critically—the severing of Muslim populations from their spiritual and intellectual moorings in the Quran.

He asserted that the “tyrant of the age,” described as a unified alliance of “the Jews, global Zionism, the United States, Israel, Britain, and their agents and followers,” represents the most dangerous and oppressive forces in human history, having embodied all forms of injustice, corruption, and crime, and wielding unprecedented power unmatched by any other in history.

He reiterated the need to strengthen genuine religious affiliation, describing it as a vital safeguard for communities against the oppressive forces of the “tyrant of the age.”

