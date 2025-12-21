Yemeni Acting PM Muftah: Zionist‑American Enemy Spreads Corruption and Seeks Subjugation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Acting Prime Minister of Yemen, Allama Mohammed Muftah, declared that the Zionist‑American enemy seeks to erase truth, eliminate its presence, and humiliate Allah’s servants on His land, noting that the Qur’an identifies this enemy among those who spread corruption on earth.

Muftah made these remarks on Saturday during a large gathering of scholars titled “The Responsibility of Scholars in Defending the Book of Allah and the Sanctities and Mobilizing the Ummah for Jihad against America and Israel,” organized by the Yemeni Scholars Association in protest against insults to the Holy Qur’an and in rejection of American and Zionist offenses.

He stated that today the enemy leads corruption across the earth, spreads moral decay, undermines the sanctity of religious symbols in the hearts of believers, and desecrates sacred sites.

Muftah affirmed that this corrupt global current—centered in the United States—seeks to mislead humanity in an unprecedented manner throughout history.

He added, “Praise be to Allah who has honored us in the Yemen of faith by raising the banner on behalf of the Ummah and the world to confront this malignant current, and who has granted us wise, courageous, and inspiring divine leadership, led by Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al‑Din al‑Houthi.”

Muftah said Yemen’s stance of faith, wisdom, and jihad is comprehensive, involving leadership, elites—especially religious scholars—and the people, who together have established the argument upon the Ummah, leaving no excuse for anyone to avoid confronting wrongdoing.

He noted that Yemen continues to make sacrifices in daily life—economically and socially—as well as through the sacrifices of its armed forces and security personnel. He stressed that the war against the coalition of aggression and blockade persists, even amid de‑escalation efforts, and Yemen continues to mourn martyrs every day.

Muftah emphasized that the honorable stance of scholars, standing alongside their leadership and people, brings dignity to the scholarly community and the Ummah. He expressed hope that ongoing activities and conferences will send a clear message to the enemy: Yemen is a nation that cannot be subdued or made to kneel before anyone except Allah.

In conclusion, he urged media outlets to dedicate more airtime beyond regular programming to cover these activities and conduct interviews, reflecting what he described as the Yemeni people’s genuine faith‑based position.

