Yemenis Commemorate Rajab Friday at Imam Al-Hadi Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: A speech gathering was held on Friday at Imam Al-Hadi Mosque in Sa’ada to commemorate Rajab Friday, marking Yemen’s entry into Islam. The event was attended by Governor Mohammed Jaber Awadh.

Allama Abdul-Majid Al-Houthi, Head of the General Authority of Endowments and Guidance, affirmed that the faith-based identity of the Yemeni people is one of the greatest blessings granted by Allah. He noted that Yemen’s devotion to Allah and its leadership has been a source of strength, reflected in its principled positions—especially its steadfast support for the Palestinian people in Gaza despite aggression and blockade.

He stated that the United States, despite its vast power and resources, has failed when confronted by a people armed with faith, wisdom, and knowledge, guided by leadership that follows the Qur’an. He contrasted this with many Arab and Islamic regimes that have yielded to American and Israeli threats.

Meanwhile, Sa’ada’s Mobilization Official Abdullah Al-Munbahi described Rajab Friday as an occasion to thank Allah for the blessing of Islam. He emphasized the strong bond between Yemenis, the Prophet Muhammad, and Imam Ali, stressing the importance of such commemorations in reinforcing faith-based identity and responsibility toward defending Islamic sanctities.

For his part, Allama Ahmed Al-Hadi, member of the Yemeni Scholars Association, reviewed the key stages of Yemen’s embrace of Islam. He underscored that Rajab Friday is one of the Days of Allah and that Yemeni identity is rooted in faith and wisdom, as expressed in the Prophetic saying: “Faith is Yemeni, and wisdom is Yemeni.”

He stressed the importance of reviving this identity in the face of ongoing attempts to weaken it, affirming that it remains deeply embedded in the hearts of Yemenis.

