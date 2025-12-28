PJU condemns Israel for silencing press via systematic attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Journalists Union (PJU) has condemned Israel for pursuing a systematic policy of targeting journalists, saying violence against the press has intensified in 2025 to prevent Palestinian reporting.

In a statement released on Friday, the syndicate’s Freedoms Committee said Israeli forces had moved from restricting journalistic work to a policy of “silencing the press through killing, injury, and permanent disability.”

The committee said the aim was to prevent documentation of events on the ground and to undermine the Palestinian narrative.

According to the syndicate, by the end of November 2025, at least 76 Palestinian journalists had been killed or wounded by Israeli forces, according to Press TV.

The committee described the figure as a “dangerous indicator” of an escalating targeting policy, adding that journalists were no longer “potential targets,” but had become “confirmed and frequent targets.”

The statement said the regime had carried out targeted assassinations of journalists in the Gaza Strip over the past year, including Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, while falsely accusing some journalists of affiliation with Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement.

It added that, despite repeated condemnation by press freedom organizations, the regime had not arrested or charged any of its troops over killing the journalists.

The syndicate said the targeting of journalists intensified during the war of genocide on Gaza that began in October 2023, but noted that dozens of Arab journalists had been killed by the regime over the past two decades, including veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead in the occupied West Bank in 2022.

Muhammad al-Lahham, head of the syndicate’s Freedoms Committee, said the scale and consistency of the attacks amounted to international crimes.

He described the events of the past year as constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity, arguing that journalists were being targeted, despite their being a protected group, under an official policy to silence the media.

.........................

End/ 257