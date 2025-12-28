Polar low with strong winds, heavy rain hits Gaza, threatening displaced families

AhlulBayt News Agency: A polar low-pressure system accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds swept across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, adding to the suffering of Palestinians living in flimsy tents and overcrowded shelters that lack basic living conditions.

The system is the third polar low to affect the Palestinian territories this winter, beginning Saturday afternoon, and is expected to continue until Sunday evening, with a fourth low-pressure system forecast to hit the area starting Monday, meteorologist Laith al-Allami told Anadolu.

The current system is expected to intensify later Saturday, though rainfall totals will likely be lower than those recorded during the last storm that hit Gaza about two weeks ago, he added.

He said the storm will be accompanied by strong wind gusts ranging from 70 to 80 kilometers (49 miles) per hour, with rainfall expected to be heavy at times and accompanied in some areas by hail.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) during evening hours, increasing the hardship faced by displaced people, he said.



Flash flooding feared

Allami warned that the storm could significantly worsen humanitarian conditions, with rainfall likely to cause water pooling and flash flooding that could inundate displacement camps and lead to the collapse of already weakened walls and buildings.

He said strong winds pose an added risk of collapsing structures damaged by earlier Israeli bombardment over the past two years of genocide.

Allami urged residents to secure tents with ropes and stakes to prevent them from being blown away, dig drainage channels to divert rainwater away from shelters, and add insulating layers to retain warmth, depending on available resources.

He also advised people to raise belongings off the ground and sleep in elevated areas to reduce the risk of drowning if water enters tents, and to wear multiple layers of clothing, focusing on keeping extremities warm to limit exposure to cold air.

Since severe weather systems began affecting Gaza in December, 17 Palestinians, including four children, have died, and about 90% of displacement shelters have been flooded, according to a previous statement by Gaza’s civil defense.

More than 250,000 displaced people have been affected by winter storms out of roughly 1.5 million Palestinians living in tents and makeshift shelters that offer minimal protection, according to earlier figures from Gaza’s government media office.

Several residential buildings previously damaged by Israeli airstrikes have also collapsed due to rain and strong winds.



Cracked, unstable structures at risk of collapse

With most buildings in Gaza destroyed and Israel blocking the entry of mobile homes and construction materials, many Palestinians have been forced to shelter in cracked, unstable structures at risk of collapse.

Although the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, living conditions have not significantly improved, as Israel has failed to meet its commitments under the agreement, including allowing agreed quantities of food, aid, medical supplies and mobile housing into Gaza.

Israel has fallen short of fulfilling its obligations under the first phase of the agreement, particularly a halt to hostilities, as Israeli forces have continued to launch attacks, which killed at least 414 Palestinians and wounded 1,142 since the ceasefire.

The Israeli army has killed over 71,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,200 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

