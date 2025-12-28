Gaza Health Ministry: 71,266 Palestinians martyred since war began

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that Israeli forces have killed 71,266 Palestinians in the enclave since the war with Hamas began on October 7, 2023.

The ministry reported that a total of 171,219 Palestinians have been injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the start of the conflict.

It added that in recent hours, the bodies of 29 martyrs were transferred to hospitals, while eight others sustained injuries during the same period.

Thousands of people remain missing, trapped beneath the rubble across the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, 414 Palestinians have been martyred and 1,142 injured. Additionally, the bodies of 679 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble during this time.

/129