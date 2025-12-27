Pro-Palestinian Activists Stage Boycott Protests in UK Shopping Centers

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the busy Christmas and New Year season, pro-Palestinian activists held demonstrations in major shopping centers across the United Kingdom, urging consumers to boycott companies that support Israel.

The protests, which drew attention in London’s crowded malls, highlighted activists’ claims that the U.K. suppresses freedom of speech to shield the Israeli regime, including the imprisonment of individuals who protest against the war in Gaza.

Demonstrators waved large Palestinian flags and chanted slogans denouncing Israel and its corporate backers. According to Iran Press News Agency reporting from London, protesters said their actions were meant to express anger at Israel and at companies that provide financial support, arguing that consumer spending contributes to ongoing crimes in Gaza.

Key points of the demonstrations included calls for boycotts of specific firms linked to Israel, appeals to shoppers to stop purchasing products from those companies, and warnings that continued patronage amounts to complicity in Israeli actions.

Mall security personnel attempted to disperse the gatherings, leading to confrontations. However, some members of the public expressed support for the activists and joined in their chants inside the shopping centers.

The protests underscored growing tensions in the U.K. over Gaza and reflected efforts by activists to use public spaces during peak shopping periods to amplify their message of solidarity with Palestinians.

