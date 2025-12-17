Sayyed Al-Houthi calls for organizing massive popular marches to reject American abuse towards Holy Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi called on the Yemeni people to come out on a large-scale next Friday to express rejection and condemnation of the abuse of the Holy Quran by an American candidate for the elections in Florida.

in a statement, Sayyed Al-Houthi, the supreme leader of Ansarallah movement, stressed that what happened was a blatant attack on the holiest religious shrines and a direct targeting of Islam and Muslims.

He said that the abuse came within the framework of electoral propaganda, and within a broader context of ongoing hostility campaigns aimed at undermining the status of the Holy Quran in the hearts of Muslims, considering that these practices express an unprecedented level of hatred and hatred towards Islam.

Al-Houthi explained that the repeated abuses have fallen within the soft and hard war being led by Western powers supporting “Israel”, with the aim of distancing Muslims from their Quran and distorting their religious identity.

He pointed out that the crimes and violations being committed against the Palestinian people and its holy sites constitute a clear evidence of this approach.

Sayyed Al-Houthi added that Muslims, governments and peoples, have a religious and humanitarian responsibility to confront these practices and not just get silent, calling for practical actions that include popular events, media action and the expansion of boycott campaigns



/129