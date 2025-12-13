Statement by Sayyed Al-Houthi on Birth Anniversary of Lady Fatimah Al-Zahra

In the name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful.



{'Indeed, We have granted you abundant goodness. So pray and sacrifice to your Lord . Only the one who hates you is truly cut off '}. This is the word of truth from Almighty Allah.



On the anniversary of the birth of the pure and truthful Fatimah Al-Zahra, the Lady of the Women of the Worlds and daughter of the Messenger of Allah and Seal of His Prophets, Muhammad (PBUH&F), which marks the International Day of Muslim Women, I extend my warmest congratulations to our Islamic Ummah, especially to our Muslim sisters around the world.



This blessed occasion is a celebration of the delight of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH&F), the Lady of the Women of the Worlds, of the women of Jannah, and of the believing women, as affirmed in well-known Prophetic narrations transmitted across the various doctrines of the Islamic Ummah. These narrations testify to her profound perfection in faith, her exceptional moral and human excellence, and her role as a noble example and inspiring model for all Muslim women. This is among the most important values that must be firmly rooted in the hearts of Muslim women today—at a time when our entire Ummah, men and women, young and old, faces one of the fiercest and most insidious satanic soft wars: a deceptive and corrupting war aimed at undermining its faith-based identity. This war seeks to forge distorted cultures and false loyalties that divert the Ummah from the noble path of Islam and bind it instead to misleaders and to those upon whom Allah’s wrath rests. They are its enemies, those whom Allah warned against when He says, {'O believers! If you were to yield to a group of those who were given the Scripture, they would turn you back from belief to disbelief'}, and when he says, {'O believers! Take neither Jews nor Christians as Auliya . They are Auliya of each other. Whoever takes them as Auliya becomes one of them. Surely Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people'}. Allah also says of them, {'And they want you, too, to stray from the path'}. Similarly, in another verse, He says, {'They strive to spread corruption in the land. And Allah does not like corruptors'}.



Our Islamic Ummah has suffered greater harm from the corrupting and misleading soft war than from conventional warfare. The widespread state of confusion, fragmentation, disgrace, humiliation, misery, and blind subservience to our enemies seen across the majority of our two-billion-strong Ummah stands as clear evidence of this. The enemies have succeeded in subjugating most regimes and peoples of our Ummah, imposing their will, and turning its wealth into their own spoils, its lands into military bases, and its human resources into pliant, subservient tools. They have stripped our Ummah of its human, moral, and Islamic substance to a shocking degree. One of the starkest manifestations of this state—one that continues today—is the stance of the majority of the two-billion-strong Ummah towards the crimes committed by the Zionist Jewish enemy, its American partner, and its Western Zionist supporters: the acts of genocide committed against the Palestinian people and the perpetration of the most horrific crimes imaginable against them. These include the execution and killing of premature babies in incubators, the slaughter of thousands of infants by bombs, gunfire, starvation, and denial of milk, as well as the killing of some immediately after birth. In addition, thousands of Muslim women, regardless of age or condition, have also been killed, including pregnant women, the elderly, and young girls, alongside the violation of their human dignity, the perpetration of rape as a means of violating the dignity and sanctity of some of them, and the commission of other appalling crimes that disgrace humanity. The sheer horror and brutality of these crimes have compelled peoples in distant lands to act out of conscience, prompting numerous sustained protests to express their outrage at the Zionist enemy and its atrocities. Active forces across the globe have also mobilised in diverse ways to support the Palestinian people. Meanwhile, the situation is entirely different in most Arab and Islamic countries, with no stand or action taken.



Even more troubling is the behaviour of certain Arab regimes, which have furnished economic, financial, media, and intelligence support to the Israeli enemy, while helping to paralyse the Ummah and obstruct any meaningful action in defence of the Palestinian people. This stands as one of the clearest and most serious manifestations of the deep dysfunction afflicting the Ummah and of its marked decline at the human, moral, and intellectual levels—in vision, insight, and awareness. Across the world, most Muslims are experiencing a genuine crisis and a bankruptcy of awareness, ethics, and values. This is the true reason why this huge Ummah—two billion Muslims endowed with immense capabilities, vast numbers, and far-reaching geography—has been stripped of the power of these vital elements of strength, becoming like foam on a flood, as described in the noble hadith. Consequently, its bitter Zionist Jewish enemy has grown increasingly audacious, seeking with avarice to establish a new order where it can violate everything this Ummah holds dear—its blood, honour, land, sanctities, religion, and worldly life. In alliance with the Americans, it even seeks to force our Ummah to accept such a state. In fact, many Arab regimes, along with many elites, have become willing to accept this, directing their blame at those free members of the Ummah who refuse to yield—those who still uphold human dignity and the honour of faith.



The position adopted by the hypocrites within the Islamic Ummah—pledging loyalty to the Zionists while showing hostility towards the believers and the mujahidin from among their own people—is exactly described in the Holy Quran: {'Deaf, dumb and blind—so they will not return '}. Major and daily events provide conclusive evidence of the futility of their choice and their path of hypocrisy, yielding to the enemies, aligning themselves with them, and accepting servitude under the label of 'peace'—a term they have stripped of its true meaning. They have recast it as surrender, as acceptance of total violation, as absolute and degrading subservience to the most criminal and spiteful enemy of the Ummah (the Israeli enemy), and as acquiescence to its dominance over the entire region under the banner of 'reshaping the Middle East'. This has extended to aligning with it in every matter; abandoning religion, dignity, freedom, and honour; and sacrificing all values for its sake.



A single example of the hypocritical and submissive path, of loyalty to America, and of casting oneself into Zionist embrace, as well as the consequences that follow from that, is enough to make the truth plain to anyone who still possesses even the slightest degree of human understanding. That example is the groups currently controlling Syria. They are open and explicit about their choices, their alliances, and their orientations: They declare their loyalty to the Americans, profess that they bear no enmity towards Israel, seek relations with it, and oppose those who oppose it—and indeed, this is how they behave in practice. Despite all of this, the number of devastating air raids has exceeded a thousand; eight hundred kilometres of territory have been occupied; Israeli military incursions have reached the outskirts of Damascus, only a few kilometres from the capital; and kidnappings of Syrian citizens occur on a daily basis—along with other manifestations of complete violation.



Another clear proof of the aggression and criminality of the Zionists is their continual breach of international agreements for which there are guarantors, as witnessed in Gaza and Lebanon.



The absence of insight and awareness and the death of human conscience among most regimes, elites, and peoples of the Islamic world—with a few exceptions—are the result of a corrupting and misleading satanic war. It is therefore imperative to draw upon this blessed anniversary and cherished occasion—the anniversary of the birth of Al-Zahra (PBUH)—as well as other Islamic occasions, to revive the Islamic spirit and illuminate the path with the light of guidance so as to correct distorted concepts, dispel the layers of accumulated darkness, and lift the veil that has blinded the hearts of many! May Allah come to our aid.



Great Islam—with its Quran and its Messenger—constitutes the supreme light. By remaining firmly connected to this supreme light, one can ascend to the highest degrees of human perfection. This is manifest in the foremost model of Muslim women (Fatimah Al-Zahra, the Lady of the Women of the Worlds) and in the noble exemplars among men and women, from whom the Ummah is meant to draw the loftiest spirituality, the most enlightened awareness, and the deepest transformative influence. That is for the Ummah to restore its human dignity, its dignity of faith, its global presence, and the role entrusted to it in bearing the divine message, inheriting the mission of the prophets, striving to establish equity, rescuing the oppressed and the deprived, breaking the power of tyrants and criminal oppressors, and enlightening the world with the light of Allah—rather than succumbing to subservience, dependency, and submission to those who are arrogant, corrupt, and demonic.



Allah is sufficient for us; He is the finest Guardian, the most excellent Patron, and the most perfect Helper.

Peace be upon you and the mercy of Allah and His blessings.



Your brother Abdul Malik Badruddin Al-Houthi

20 Jumada Al-Thani 1447 A.H.





