Ansarullah Leader: Western system continues colonial oppression through Zionist aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi has extended congratulations to the Yemeni people on the occasion of Independence Day, marking the departure of the last British soldier from Aden.

In a statement issued on Saturday, marking the 58th anniversary of Yemen’s Independence Day on November 30th, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi said that the British era across Yemen and the Islamic world was one of the harshest periods in human history.

He highlighted the crimes committed by British colonialism against occupied peoples, noting that the Western system maintained control after colonialism through client regimes and sectarian and cultural forces.

Sayyed Al-Houthi added that the Western system sought to make the Zionist entity its regional proxy, under the sponsorship of the United States, which inherited Britain’s role in leading the subjugation of nations.

Al-Houthi said the current stage, marked by Zionist aggression backed by the United States and Britain along with Western support, is a continuation of the same colonial and oppressive approach.

He stated that the enemies are preparing for an upcoming round targeting free peoples and the living forces of the nation.

Al-Houthi stressed the need for comprehensive preparedness to confront the enemies’ tyranny and crimes, while remaining full vigilance against their ongoing conspiracies.

He affirmed that the Yemeni people, together with state institutions and the armed forces, have taken a leading position on the world stage through their steadfastness and their confrontation of American, British, and Israeli aggression.

Sayyed Al-Houthi called on the Yemeni people to attend the gathering in Al-Sabeen Square tomorrow, Sunday afternoon, with a massive and awe-inspiring million-person turnout.

“Tomorrow’s mass turnout will affirm to the world that our people will not abandon their nation nor leave the Palestinian, Lebanese, or any peoples of the Ummah to the Zionist enemy,” Sayyed Abdul-Malik concluded.

