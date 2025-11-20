Hamas Representative in Yemen Rejects UN Resolution 2803, Warns of American Colonial Control

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas’s representative in Yemen, Mo’az Abu Shamala, declared that the movement rejects UN Security Council Resolution 2803, which he said effectively shifts Gaza from Zionist occupation to American colonial control.

In a press statement, Abu Shamala noted that there had been attempts to persuade Hamas to accept the proposed force, but the factions made it clear that any foreign force entering Gaza would be considered a party to the conflict.

He explained that Arab countries have begun efforts to recruit 30,000 Palestinian police officers to enter Gaza under the new Trump administration.

Abu Shamala emphasized that the message from Sanaa-based Chief of Staff Major General Youssef Al-Madani offered Hamas moral support and political backing for the Palestinian negotiator.

He added that the support provided by Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, under the slogan “You are not alone,” was evident in Yemen’s positions through its army and people, which the Palestinians have felt, and which the Americans have failed to stop.

The Hamas representative said that the Zionist attack on the Ain al-Hilweh camp reflects the enemy’s concern over the progress made by resistance forces, including Hezbollah and Hamas, in rebuilding their strength.

Abu Shamala warned that the West Bank faces grave danger, as the enemy is pushing for displacement through intensified aggression, cutting off livelihoods, establishing checkpoints, and committing assaults by settlers and invaders.

