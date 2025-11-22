Israeli Settlers Torch Homes and Farms in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli settlers launched a series of coordinated assaults across the occupied West Bank overnight, setting homes ablaze, destroying agricultural property, and establishing another illegal outpost under the protection of Israeli occupation forces (IOF).

Local sources reported that settlers torched four residential villas in the Tarouja area, located between Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya and Ammouriyeh villages south of Nablus. The fires caused severe damage to the buildings and surrounding property.

In the southern West Bank, residents of Khirbet al-Majaz in the Masafer Yatta area of al-Khalil were subjected to a violent settler raid. Additional groups attacked a plant nursery in Deir Sharaf, west of Nablus, vandalizing its contents and stealing several trees.

Elsewhere, settlers burned an agricultural farm near Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, after raiding the area. In Huwwara, south of Nablus, a massive blaze engulfed a vehicle scrapyard, causing significant property losses. East of the city, settlers also assaulted farmland in Beit Furik, continuing a growing trend of attacks in the region.

Hours later, settlers established a new outpost near the Bedouin community of Al-Hathroura in Khan al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem. Palestinian officials said the move aims to restrict grazing, seize more Palestinian land, and pressure residents to leave.

The Jerusalem Governorate reported that settlers, backed by IOF, had recently demolished several homes in the community, assaulted residents, and that soldiers arrested three young men from the area.

The Bedouin community in Khan al-Ahmar has repeatedly faced settler violence intended to forcibly displace them, as part of a broader strategy to expand settlements and consolidate Israeli control.

Palestinian groups issued urgent appeals to confront settler attacks “with every available means of resistance,” warning that the surge in assaults is part of a systematic campaign to expel Palestinians from their land amid escalating repression across the West Bank.

