Israeli Authorities Block American Doctor from Entering Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation authorities blocked American physician Dr. Feroze Sidhwa from entering the Gaza Strip last week, despite his prior approval from the Israeli military and his participation in two earlier medical missions in Gaza, according to a Friday report by the Israeli daily Haaretz.

Dr. Sidhwa, a trauma surgeon specializing in abdominal rehabilitation, had been preparing to enter Gaza to treat thousands of patients in urgent need of surgery. Yet, upon his arrival in Jordan about ten days ago, Israeli officials informed him that his entry was denied without any explanation. He has since remained stranded in Jordan, awaiting clarification.

The Haaretz report noted that no official justification was provided by the authorities for the ban, even as Gaza faces a severe humanitarian crisis.

This move follows similar actions by Israeli authorities. In early November, Israel refused entry to a group of American doctors seeking to reach the West Bank, despite their prior coordination through the Israeli Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Human rights organizations have documented that Israel continues to restrict access for international medical professionals, preventing them from reaching patients and the wounded in Gaza and the West Bank. These restrictive policies are intensifying the humanitarian crisis and obstructing the delivery of vital medical care to Palestinians.

