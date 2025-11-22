  1. Home
1,000 patients in Gaza die while waiting for treatment abroad

Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, revealed the death of 1,000 patients who were waiting for official referral to receive treatment outside the Strip, despite possessing official documents proving their vital need for it.

This is a dangerous indicator of the healthcare collapse in the Strip.

Dr. Al-Bursh confirmed that these deaths occurred amid a dire health reality where the drug stock is nearing zero and hospitals suffer from a severe shortage of vital supplies, with deficits reaching 84% for essential medicines and 71% for medical supplies.

