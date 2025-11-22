WFP: Liquidity shortage, high prices cripple purchasing power of Gaza families

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip are facing extremely difficult living conditions due to a shortage of financial liquidity, rendering the majority of families unable to purchase their basic necessities even when some goods are available in the markets.

The Programme explained in a statement Friday that the cessation of work and the disruption of the local economy have exacerbated the suffering of residents. It noted that the recent entry of some basic goods has not positively impacted their lives because prices have risen to levels that exceed the purchasing power of most families.

The WFP also highlighted that the security and humanitarian situation remains “fragile,” with continued acts of violence and civilian casualties despite the truce agreement, which increases pressure on relief efforts.

The international programme stressed that improving the humanitarian conditions in Gaza requires facilitating access for aid, restoring the purchasing power of families, and ensuring a safe environment for relief operations to continue unimpeded.. Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, revealed the death of 1,000 patients who were waiting for official referral to receive treatment outside the Strip, despite possessing official documents proving their vital need for it.

This is a dangerous indicator of the healthcare collapse in the Strip.

Dr. Al-Bursh confirmed that these deaths occurred amid a dire health reality where the drug stock is nearing zero and hospitals suffer from a severe shortage of vital supplies, with deficits reaching 84% for essential medicines and 71% for medical supplies.

......................

End/ 257