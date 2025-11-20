Israeli army carries out renewed attacks on Gaza following day of massacres

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Thursday morning, the Israeli occupation forces carried out multiple airstrikes east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. Civil defense teams retrieved the bodies of three martyrs and evacuated 15 wounded individuals from the area, following a bloody day in which 28 civilians were killed and dozens more injured.

According to a reporter from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), the Israeli army launched several air raids east of Khan Yunis early in the morning, accompanied by intense artillery shelling.

Meanwhile, civil defense authorities confirmed that their crews recovered the bodies of three martyrs and evacuated 15 wounded members of the Abu Sabt and Sahmoud families after an Israeli strike targeted a house in the Bani Suheila area east of Khan Yunis.

Civil defense further stated that its teams managed to rescue a wounded civilian from the Johor ad-Dik area in southeastern Gaza City, after coordination with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

On Wednesday, medical sources in Gaza hospitals reported that 28 civilians, including 17 children and one woman, were killed, while 77 others were injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza City and Khan Yunis, in clear violation of the ceasefire agreement that was supposed to take effect on October 10.

/129