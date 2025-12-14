Israel claims martyrdom of senior Qassam Brigades commander Raed Saad in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupying regime claimed on Saturday that it had killed Raed Saad, a senior commander of the Qassam Brigades, in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

According to the claim, Saad was targeted while traveling along the Rashid coastal road, where he was killed along with three other individuals. The Times of Israel reported that the attack appears to constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

According to Mehr, Raed Saad headed Hamas’s weapons manufacturing apparatus and was regarded as one of the most senior figures within the group’s military structure, ranking just below its current military chief, Izz al-Din Haddad.

Roya News reported that Saad was widely viewed as one of the most influential leaders of the Qassam Brigades. In Israeli media reports, he was often described as the “shadow man” of Hamas’s military leadership. Some Israeli assessments ranked him as the fourth-most senior figure in the armed wing, while others identified him as the deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing.

Saad was also considered one of the founding members of the Qassam Brigades and had decades of involvement within Hamas’s military framework.

.......................

End/ 257