Senior Hamas official: Israel shows no willingness to implement ceasefire agreement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan stated that Israel has shown “no meaningful willingness” to implement the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, emphasizing that advancing to the second phase requires full Palestinian national consensus.

Hamdan’s remarks highlight the importance of internal Palestinian dialogue in shaping any post-war political framework in Gaza. He stressed that all Palestinian factions, including Fatah, must participate in discussions to ensure a comprehensive national agreement.

“The second phase requires a comprehensive national agreement and detailed dialogue, which cannot proceed without clear national consensus,” Hamdan said, adding that issues of Phase Two must be subject to dialogue among all factions. He urged Palestinian groups to rise above minor disputes in the face of the larger national cause, noting that Hamas is exerting efforts and receiving positive responses from other factions.

Hamdan warned that any party refraining from national dialogue isolates itself from the collective, while condemning Israel’s stalling on Phase One of the ceasefire plan.

