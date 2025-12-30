Family of spokesperson of Al-Qassam 'Abu Ubaida' mourns him, confirming his martyrdom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Kahlout family has officially announced the martyrdom of their son, Hudhayfah Samir Al-Kahlout, known as “Abu Ibrahim” and widely recognized as “Abu Ubaida,” the military spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades.

According to the family’s statement, Al-Kahlout was killed in an Israeli airstrike that also took the lives of his wife, their son, and two daughters.

The statement explained that this assassination came after repeated failed attempts on his life in past years, stressing that he remained steadfast with his people despite siege, displacement, and famine.

The family described him as a “man of faith and intellect,” highlighting his academic background as a Quran memorizer and holder of a Master’s degree, who was pursuing his Doctorate before the war interrupted his studies. They portrayed him as a humble figure who avoided the spotlight, preferring to work quietly while focusing on the essence of the Palestinian cause.

In their concluding remarks, the family addressed the Palestinian people and the broader Arab and Islamic nations, saying that although their loss is painful, it is part of the ongoing national struggle. They affirmed that his blood has joined that of thousands of civilians killed during Israeli aggression, adding that future days will reveal the important and multifaceted roles he played in serving his cause.

