Abu Ubaida warns Israel of heavy losses over Gaza occupation plans

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abu Ubaida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, has stated that Israel’s plans to occupy the Gaza Strip will bring nothing but “woe” to the Israeli political and military leadership.

He stressed that the occupation army would pay the price for these plans with the blood of its soldiers, and that the chances of capturing new soldiers during clashes are increasing.

In a televised statement on Friday, Abu Ubaida explained that Al-Qassam fighters are on high alert, fully prepared, and have high morale. He noted that they “will provide remarkable examples of heroism and bravery, and will teach the invaders harsh lessons.”

Abu Ubaida accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers of making a “criminal decision” to reduce the number of living prisoners held by the resistance by half, asserting that the bodies of many dead soldiers “will disappear forever.”

He added that “the enemy army and its terrorist government will bear full responsibility for the fate of the prisoners,” indicating that Al-Qassam would do its utmost to protect them, but they would be in the same combat zones and under the same dangerous living conditions as the fighters.

The Al-Qassam spokesman concluded by affirming that the group would announce the name and provide a photo of any captive killed by Israeli airstrikes to prove their death.

