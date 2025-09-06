Al-Qassam Brigades release video of Israeli captive Guy Gilboa-Dalal

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, released new video footage showing two Israeli captives, accompanied by the warning message: “Time is running out.”

Hebrew-language media confirmed the identity of one of the captives as 24-year-old Guy Gilboa-Dalal.

The three-minute video, shared via the Brigades’ Telegram channel, shows Gilboa-Dalal sitting in a car above ground, speaking in Hebrew. He later appears conversing with another captive.

In the footage, Dalal introduces himself and states that the video was filmed on August 28.

Dalal declares, “We thought we were prisoners of Hamas, but in reality, we are prisoners of our own government — the government of Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, and Smotrich.”

He accuses the Israeli criminal regime of consistently spreading falsehoods and hindering the release of Israeli captives.

