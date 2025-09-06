Hamas urges UN and Arab states to stop Israeli genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has renewed its appeal to the international community, Arab and Islamic nations, and the United Nations—including the Security Council—to fulfill their responsibilities toward the people of Gaza, stop the ongoing Israeli genocide, and hold Israeli leaders accountable for crimes against humanity.

In a statement issued Friday, Hamas declared that mere condemnations of aggression, genocide, and starvation are no longer enough, and called for punitive and deterrent actions against the Israeli occupation.

Hamas stated that the brutal war of extermination being carried out by the Israeli regime against civilians and infrastructure in Gaza has reached its 700th day, with massacres leaving tens of thousands dead, wounded, or missing—most of them women and children.

The Movement emphasized that for 700 days, the world has witnessed one of the most horrific genocides in modern history. It accused the Netanyahu-led government of violating international laws and humanitarian norms, and of openly seeking to annihilate and displace Palestinians through siege, starvation, and mass killings.

Hamas also held the United States administration responsible for enabling Israel’s genocidal campaign through political and military support.

It condemned Washington for obstructing UN efforts to halt Israeli crimes and ensure accountability for those responsible.

The Movement praised global solidarity efforts with Gaza’s people, especially the Global Sumud Flotilla—a major international maritime initiative aimed at breaking the blockade and delivering humanitarian aid.

