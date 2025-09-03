Netanyahu criminal regime blamed for genocide and forced displacement

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) accused the Israeli occupation army of committing systematic war crimes by destroying entire residential neighborhoods in Gaza City. The movement described these actions as an unprecedented breach of international and humanitarian law.

In its press statement, Hamas asserted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is conducting an open war against defenseless civilians, as part of a criminal plan aimed at genocide and forced displacement. The movement emphasized that these acts constitute war crimes and called for urgent intervention by the UN Security Council to stop the aggression and hold perpetrators accountable.

The statement further claimed that the United States bears direct responsibility for the crimes, describing it as a partner in the aggression. Hamas warned that history will not forgive this crime against humanity and that all those involved will eventually face consequences.

In conclusion, Hamas urged Arab and Islamic nations, as well as free people around the world, to take immediate and effective action to stop the massacres in Gaza and confront the occupation’s plans that threaten regional security and stability.

