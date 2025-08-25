Sharaa: Syria in Deep Security Talks with ‘Israel’

AhlulBayt News Agency: US envoy Thomas Barrack arrived in "Israel" on Sunday and met with “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Syria and Lebanon just as Damascus reportedly edges closer to an agreement with "Israel".

Syria’s President Ahmed Al Sharaa told Arab journalists his government is engaged in “advanced” security negotiations with "Israel”.

Sharaa also reportedly said that while he did not believe the time was right for a so-called “peace deal” with "Israel", he “will not hesitate to take” any agreement that benefits Syria and the region.

Barrack’s meeting with Netanyahu was first reported by Axios, citing three "Israeli" and US sources, and followed discussions between the US envoy, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and war Minister Yisrael Katz.

US Ambassador to "Israel" Mike Huckabee also reportedly joined the meetings. The envoys are expected to travel to Lebanon on Monday, with senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham set to join them in Beirut.

Dermer held talks with Syria’s FM Asaad Al-Shibani in Paris on Tuesday about security arrangements in southern Syria, two Syrian sources familiar with the meeting said.

Syrian and "Israeli" officials have been conducting US-mediated talks on de-escalating the conflict in southern Syria. A previous round of talks was held in Paris in late July, but ended without a final accord.

Channel 12 reported Sunday evening on the principles of an emerging security deal that was expected to be signed by "Israel" and Syria.

The report said Syria and the "Israeli" occupation would agree to demilitarize the Golan, block Syrian military rebuilding, bar weapons that threaten "Israel," and open a corridor to Jabal Al-Druze—in exchange for US-Gulf-led reconstruction aid.



