AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Maher Hamoud, Head of the World Resistance Scholars Union, stated that Lebanon’s resistance remains more credible and effective than the current government, which he described as weak and inconsistent.

Sheikh Hamoud criticized calls for the resistance to surrender its weapons in exchange for a “fictional project” of building a strong state, saying it is akin to “selling iron for a piece of metal.” He emphasized that the resistance has provided Lebanon with victories, honor, and protection that the government has failed to achieve.

Referring to historical and ongoing regional threats, Sheikh Hamoud condemned indifference to aggression and injustice, citing Israeli actions in Gaza and past attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque as examples of insufficient Arab and Islamic responses. He also rejected plans by Lebanese figures, including Bishop Boutros Al-Ra’i, to engage with Israeli authorities, calling such moves unacceptable.

Sheikh Hamoud concluded that, amid local and international pressures, the resistance’s position and adherence to its arms remain a pillar of Lebanon’s security, while the government’s promises and projects reveal fragility and dependence on foreign interventions.

