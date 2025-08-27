Lebanese Muslim scholars reject disarmament, vow resistance until liberation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Lebanese Muslim Scholars’ Association stressed that resistance arms are non-negotiable until occupied lands are liberated, Israeli aggressions end, and prisoners are released.

The Association condemned the Lebanese government’s “empty threats” about disarmament, exposing a recent show as a secret deal involving scrap metal. It said Palestinian factions reaffirmed their weapons remain tied to the right of return.

The statement warned that surrendering resistance arms would embolden Israel, which continues to threaten new occupations and violate UN Resolution 1701. It also criticized Beirut for handing over an Israeli citizen without securing a prisoner swap, calling it a “grave betrayal.”

The Association praised the Lebanese Army for refusing to be dragged into internal conflict and saluted Gaza fighters for their recent operations against Israeli forces. It concluded that the resistance remains strong and ready to expand its operations if aggression continues.

