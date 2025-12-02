Ansarallah official: Yemen’s Hadramoutoil battle exposes Riyadh-Abu Dhabi rivalry

AhlulBayt News Agency: Member of Ansarallah Political Bureau, Hizam Al-Assad, said that what is happening in Hadramout oil in eastern Yemen and the rest of the coalition-held provinces is a dirty battle to share the spoils between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

He added that the American and British stand behind this battle at the top of the pyramid to distribute roles and direct their tools as a colonial chessboard.

“Through the facts on the ground proves that the so-called UAE brigades, Giants Brigades, Saudi brigades and the Dera al-Watan forces are nothing but mercenary formations moving according to one agenda, whose goal is to plunder wealth and control sensitive geographical locations,” Assad clearly revealed said in a news statement on Sunday.

He pointed out that the UAE has been devouring the southwestern coast, Aden and Shabwa, while Saudi Arabia is racing against time to dominate Hadramout and Mahra, in a feverish struggle to prevent Abu Dhabi from penetrating its traditional areas of influence.

Al-Assad affirmed that the American and British presence in Mahra, Hadramout and the rest of the coalition-held areas confirms the extent of external interference and its dominance over the decision there, explaining that the poor service and living conditions and the security collapse in the south of the homeland reflect the nature of the multifaceted occupation, which is managed by the American to distribute it between the UAE and Saudi Arabia according to their interests.

Al-Assad strongly attacked Saudi Arabia that plays its old game and tries as usual to eat garlic with “the mouths of mercenaries,” as it pushes its field tools to the front of the scene while presenting itself as a mediator or a neutral party.

He pointed out that after the signing of the roadmap, Riyadh resorted to procrastination under the pretext of developments in the Red Sea and Yemeni support operations for the Palestinian people in Gaza, and then ignited new tensions in Hadramout to circumvent its obligations on the peace file in Yemen.

Al-Assad stressed that the Yemeni blood being shed today in Hadramout is only a direct result of the conflict between Emirati and Saudi tools. “What is happening has nothing to do with Yemen’s interests, but is a fight for influence and redistribution of quotas between the occupation forces.”

He added that the long years of aggression against Yemen proved that the Saudi-led coalition did not want to restore the so-called legitimacy, but rather control the territory and Share wealth under the protection of the United States, which provides military, intelligence and political cover for their plans.

He also pointed out that the fragmentation projects that they tried to pass through the National Dialogue conference, then the military operations and the economic and security collapse, were aimed at creating a reality that would enable the Saudis and Emiratis to divide Yemen and turn the people of the occupied areas into cheap tools and mercenaries serving the interests of the foreign colonizer.

“What is happening today in the occupied areas is a scene of complete occupation, the chapters of which are unfolding day after day, Al-Assad clarified. “The awareness of the Yemeni people and the steadfastness of the National Resistance Front are enough to thwart all plots abroad and return Hadramout and every occupied inch to the bosom of the homeland.”



