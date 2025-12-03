Palestinian resistance security reveals details of Abu Mustafa assassination

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Resistance Security revealed on Tuesday the details of the assassination of Sheikh Muhammad Mahmoud Abu Mustafa (40 years old), a prominent leader in the Al-Mujahideen Brigades and official in charge of the Israeli prisoner security file, who was martyred in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, on November 2, 2025.

Investigations concluded that the Israeli occupation was behind the planning and execution through a network of local agents.

The resistance security indicated in a statement that the operation was carried out under the direct guidance of the fugitive agent, Mustafa Saeed Ibrahim Massoud (39 years old), a member of the ‘Hussam Al-Astal’ agent network.

The statement noted that the occupation has recently adopted a “silent assassination policy,” using agents to target resistance fighters, especially those linked to the prisoner file.

The resistance security called on citizens to report any information leading to the arrest of the accused, Mustafa Massoud, confirming its continuation in pursuing and dismantling all networks linked to the occupation and holding all involved parties accountable. It also urged resistance fighters to raise their level of vigilance and caution.

