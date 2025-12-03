Two Zionist settlers injured in stabbing near Ateret settlement

AhlulBayt News Agency: A stabbing operation took place near the “Ateret” settlement, north of Ramallah city, resulting in two Zionist settlers sustaining minor injuries, Hebrew media reported this morning, Tuesday.

Israeli occupation army’s radio stated that occupation forces opened fire and killed the Palestinian young man identified as the attacker at the scene.

The occupation army claimed in an initial statement that the young man attempted to target soldiers present at the location before forces shot him.

As a result, the occupation army deployed “additional reinforcements to the site of the operation,” announcing that the details of the incident were still “under investigation.”

.....................

End/ 257