Israel conducts over 21,000 arrests in West Bank since Oct 7, 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation authorities have conducted more than 21,000 arrests against Palestinians in the West Bank, including Al-Quds, since the outbreak of aggression on the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, 2023.

The Palestinian Prisoner Club said on Tuesday the arrest campaigns were the largest in the Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the club said that the broad detention policy was not limited to the numbers of detainees, but was accompanied by serious violations, in addition to the occupation’s attempts to enact legislation allowing the execution of the death penalty against Palestinian prisoners.

The statement pointed out that the bombing of Israeli occupation forces to two prisoners’ homes in Nablus came in the context of the policy of collective punishment targeting the families of prisoners in the West Bank, and exacerbating their humanitarian suffering.

The occupation authorities have been currently detaining almost 10,800 Palestinians in their prisons, including 49 prisoners and 450 children, according to data from prisoner institutions until the beginning of this August.

