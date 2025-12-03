IFJ files complaint in Paris over Gaza media blackout, war crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its French branch (SNJ) filed a complaint in Paris on November 26, alleging obstruction of media freedom and the commission of war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

The complaint, filed against an unknown party, relies on confidential testimonies from French journalists collected to ensure their safety. It primarily targets the media blackout imposed on Gaza, which the organizations described as an “unprecedented blackout in an armed conflict,” coinciding with a “harsh crackdown” on Palestinian journalists, with the IFJ documenting 225 killings.

The complaint decried the daily restrictions imposed on French journalists in the field, including denial of coverage, threats, physical assaults, confiscation of equipment, and arrests.

The organizations emphasized the role of the French judiciary in taking action to protect media freedom and the right of French citizens to perform their duties, noting that this complaint is “unprecedented” in France.

