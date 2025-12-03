Gaza Media Office warns of deaths amid winter storms, food blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, has warned of an increase in death cases due to the severe weather conditions gripping the Gaza Strip.

He said, “We expect to record fatalities among residents in the coming days because of the approaching of winter storms.”

Al-Thawabta stressed that the Strip is facing a humanitarian catastrophe, accusing the occupation of continuing its “genocide” by preventing the entry of food.

He added that the occupation is using “weak pretexts” to block the delivery of food aid to the Strip, noting that the occupation army has violated the terms of the agreement since it came into effect 55 days ago.

