Australian activist Robert Martin embraces Islam, vows support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Australian activist Robert Martin, who recently embraced Islam, said his support for Palestine and his spiritual journey were shaped by years of activism and his participation in the Freedom Flotilla, which aimed to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

Martin told Anadolu that his involvement in the Palestinian cause began years ago after befriending a Palestinian, though at first he dismissed reports of Israeli actions due to his trust in Western media and government narratives.

He explained that joining the Freedom Flotilla in October gave him a direct view of the treatment Palestinians face under Israeli control.

Martin recounted that he and other activists were detained by Israeli forces after their ship was seized, describing the encounter as aggressive and intimidating.

He said they faced heavily armed personnel upon disembarking and endured physical, sexual, and psychological abuse during detention.

The activists were strip-searched multiple times, which Martin said was done mockingly, adding that the ordeal provided only a limited glimpse of what Palestinians suffer daily.

Despite holding an Australian passport, Martin said he was not treated any differently.

“I had a white passport and a white name, backed by Australia, so I should have been treated okay. Was I treated okay? Definitely not,” he remarked sarcastically.

He criticized the Australian government for failing to intervene or speak out, attributing its silence to fear of Israel.

Martin said he has been close to Muslims for about 15 years, describing his experiences with them positively.

“Every single one of them a beautiful person. Every single one about peace,” he said, noting that all of them supported Palestinian liberation without advocating violence.

He said he first read the Quran ten years ago and described it as one of the most profound books he had ever encountered.

In recent months, through study and lessons, Martin said he felt increasingly drawn to Islam and decided to convert.

“When you get the meaning of the book, when you get the meaning of the Quran, when you understand its beauty, when you understand its flexibility and openness to everyone, I’m surprised not everyone is a Muslim,” he said.

Martin added that he intends to continue speaking publicly about Islam and Palestine, stressing that silence is no longer an option after what he witnessed.

He believes there has never been a better time to support Palestine, noting that global solidarity with the cause far outweighs fear of Israel or its supporters.

Martin concluded his remarks by declaring: “Free Palestine.”

