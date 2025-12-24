Ongoing Saudi assaults cause mass casualties and destruction in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Saudi army has continued its assaults on civilians in Yemen’s border regions within Saada governorate.

Local sources reported that a civilian was seriously injured when Saudi forces opened fire on travelers near the Al-Thabit area in the Qatabir border district.

Earlier today, another civilian was wounded by Saudi gunfire near the Al-Sheikh area in the Monabbih border district.

Yemen’s border regions remain under constant attacks by the Saudi army, leading to the deaths and injuries of thousands of citizens and widespread destruction of property.

/129