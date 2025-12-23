Hamas leaders meet with Iraqi Sayed al-Shuhada Brigades Secretary General

AhlulBayt News Agency: In this meeting, the latest political and field developments related to the Palestinian issue were discussed and reviewed.

The efforts of the resistance groups and the ongoing negotiations process were also discussed, along with details of the dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing siege and aggression against the Palestinian people.

In this meeting, Hamas leaders presented a detailed report on the reality of the negotiations and the challenges they face in the current situation in the region.

On the other hand, Hajj Abu Ala al-Walai, while welcoming the guest delegation, emphasized the unity of the fields as a consistent approach in confronting the Zionist project.

He announced Iraq and its resistance forces' support for the Palestinian issue as a central ideal for the Islamic Ummah.

In contrast, Hamas leaders also appreciated the role of the Iraqi resistance as an active and effective support front, and also praised the positions of the supreme religious authority, which has always supported the Palestinian people.

